As Moodys (MCO) Valuation Rose, Harris Associates LP Has Cut Position by $9.45 Million; Todd Asset Management Has Upped Sun Life Financial (SLF) Holding

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial (SLF) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 51,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 445,634 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.43 million, up from 393,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Life Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 251,522 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to C$0.475; 09/05/2018 – KC Royals pitcher Brad Keller closes Sun Life Home Run to Health youth fitness program with free game tickets for kids; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 09/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel announce additional changes as part of integration process; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS $4,645 MLN VS $3,564 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 48,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $703.79M, down from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $217.54. About 354,164 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/03/2018 – Chmn Moody Sells 608 Of National Western Life Group Inc; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Rating To One Class Of Notes Issued By Madison Park Funding Xxx, Ltd; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Amendment For Tender Option Bond Trust, Series 2017-XM0527; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Credito Valtellinese S.P.A.’s Ba3 Deposit Rating; Outlook Positive; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Nigeria May Keep Several Naira Rates Until 2020 (1); 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes Of Jpmcc 2006-LDP9; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Sunrise’s Ba2 Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – South Africa Dodges Third Junk Rating; Moody’s Lifts Outlook (1); 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Winterset Community School District, Ia’s Gos

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 98,651 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 88,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,382 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73 million for 27.61 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth holds 0% or 45 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 0.5% or 79,951 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Inc owns 364,850 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 41,944 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc holds 0% or 258 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 1,000 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 31,179 shares. 2,279 were accumulated by Conning Inc. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.17% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.14% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 265,852 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Haverford Financial Services has 0.41% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).