As Moody’s (MCO) Valuation Rose, Barr E S & Co Upped Position by $5.55 Million; Grimes & Company Holding in Gentex (GNTX) Raised as Shares Rose

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 15,250 shares as the company's stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,763 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 338,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 1.65M shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today;

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 30,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.04M, up from 151,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 567,910 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Farmington Public School District, Mi’s Goult Bonds; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Rabobank’s Long-term Ratings To Aa3; Stable Outlook; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Latin America Affirms Galicia’s Ratings; Stable Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Travis County’s, Tx Goult And Golt Bonds, Series 2018; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA1 RATINGS TO $475 MLN NYC MUNI WATER’S 2018 SERIES DD; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Review Follows Announcement Cigna Will Acquire Express Scripts; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Ratings To State Grid’s Guaranteed Mtn Drawdown; 12/03/2018 – MILWAUKEE, WI’S GO RATING CUT TO A1 FROM Aa3 BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index May 10, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Und/Aaa Enh To Van Alstyne Isd, Tx’s $8.3m Series 2018 Goult

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Doubleline Total Return by 101,893 shares to 500,180 shares, valued at $24.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 6,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,558 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wallace James H sold $513,506. Downing Steven R had bought 711 shares worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. $314 worth of stock was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited accumulated 1.25M shares. 49,848 are owned by Zebra Capital Management Ltd Llc. Regions Fin owns 83 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Barclays Plc reported 233,357 shares. Comerica National Bank has 209,691 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 47,425 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc has invested 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Citadel Ltd accumulated 45,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated holds 192,965 shares. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 662,155 shares stake. Capital Mgmt Corp Va holds 478,988 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management has invested 1.09% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). D E Shaw & Company holds 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 114,949 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 24,298 shares to 510,073 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,968 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,961 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 231,776 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,630 shares. Washington-based Triple Frond Prns Lc has invested 18.32% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 13,099 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 29,980 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Jnba Advsrs holds 0.01% or 310 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 130,015 shares. Boltwood Cap Management, California-based fund reported 1,848 shares. Hilton Cap Llc holds 200 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 9,842 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,540 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Select Equity Lp holds 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 28,739 shares. New York-based American Group Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).