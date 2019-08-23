As Moody’s (MCO) Stock Value Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Cut Its Position by $1.30 Million; Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Its Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holding by $9.55 Million as Stock Value Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 93,709 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Moody’s (MCO) by 77.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 7,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 2,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Moody’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $212.58. About 365,431 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes Of Cgcmt 2017-P7; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gardner Denver’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Und And A2 Enh Ratings To Philadelphia School District’s (PA) $252 Million General Obligation Bonds, Series A Of 2018; Outlook Positive; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of notes issued by TICP CLO lll-2, Ltd; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Atrium European Real Estate Limited; Positive Outlook; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To The Nine Classes Of Refinancing Notes To Be Issued By Man Glg Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES SAN DIEGO GAS & ELECTRIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aumancha Underlying Rating To Ba2; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Intrum Justitia’s Ba2 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Changed To Stable; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DOWNSIDE RISKS TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH STEM FROM EMERGING MARKETS TURMOIL, OIL PRICE INCREASES & TRADE DISPUTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invs Lc accumulated 115,087 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,645 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.27% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 0% or 1,900 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 903 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 38 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.13% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,529 shares. 71,560 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Capital L P. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 5,674 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 1,045 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co stated it has 223,242 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 105,628 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Commerce Limited.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 27,352 shares to 195,569 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 7,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 0.38% or 582,411 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp invested in 540 shares. The Ohio-based Park Oh has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of owns 1,867 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Conning has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.05% or 558,253 shares. Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 270,593 shares. Cap Intl Sarl holds 0.68% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 30,150 shares. Farmers And Merchants stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 13,610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 895,699 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd has 1,245 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,304 shares.