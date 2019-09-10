As Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Salzman & Company Lowered Position; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Trimmed Its Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Stake by $1.30 Million; Shares Were Volatile

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 28,550 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $217.37. About 714,831 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Uzbekinvest’s Insurance Financial Strength Rating To B1; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Joshua l.S.D’s (TX) GO Bonds to A2 from A1; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RECENT DROUGHT IN ARGENTINA WILL LEAD TO A DECLINE IN THE COUNTRY’S EXPORTS, NEGATIVELY AFFECTING ECONOMY & GOVERNMENT’S FISCAL ACCOUNTS; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS IHS MARKIT ACQUISITION OF IPREO IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Takes Rating Actions On Two Danish Banks Because Of Mrel; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Five Cmbs Classes Of Dbwf 2018-AMXP; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WANHUA CHEMICAL’S Baa3 RATINGS; CHANGES OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS TESLA’S MODEL S RECALL WILL TEMPORARILY DISRUPT RESIDUAL VALUE CASH FLOWS IF VEHICLE REPAIRS ARE DELAYED; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – OFFERING TO EXCHANGE UP TO $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS NEW 2.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades South Washington County Isd 833, Mn’s Go To A2 And Cops To A3; Negative Outlook Removed

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset owns 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 40,501 shares. 55 were reported by Financial Ser Corporation. 17,350 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 0% or 1,700 shares. Blair William And Il owns 42,329 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 2,600 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.1% or 297,817 shares. Moreover, Colony Gp Ltd has 0.38% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ativo Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.06% or 63,597 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.02% or 9,842 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Profund Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,967 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $364.34 million for 27.59 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal T (BKN) by 27,830 shares to 77,481 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Dynamic European Equity Inc by 72,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt (NEA).

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AgeX Therapeutics Publishes Theoretical Basis of Human Cell Age-Reversal in the Journal Regenerative Medicine – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniela Seabrook to succeed Ronald de Jong as Philipsâ€™ Chief Human Resources Officer – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K Kitov Pharma Ltd. For: Sep 09 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kitov Pharma Presents Newly Released Data for NT-219 in Reversing Pancreatic Cancer Drug Resistance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.