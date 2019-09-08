As Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Meritage Group LP Has Cut Its Holding by $12.85 Million; As Lithia Motors Cl A (LAD) Share Price Rose, Df Dent & Co Lifted Position

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.54. About 502,623 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Removes The Insured Rating From The South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (UT), Emergency Services Revenue And Refunding Bonds, Series 2017; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS’ CFR AT B2; NEW FIRST LIEN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To New Notes To Be Issued By The Thekwini Fund 15 (RF) Limited Transaction; 31/05/2018 – EPP N.V. ASSIGNED Ba1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CITES METHODOLOGY CHANGE, ITALIAN SOVEREIGN RTG ACTION; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Now Has Stable Outlook for Barclays Bank México; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK ON SPAIN’S RATINGS REFLECTS MOODY’S VIEW THAT FURTHER CHANGES IN RATING UNLIKELY OVER MEDIUM TERM; 19/03/2018 – South African rand weaker, Moody’s rating decision awaited

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc Cl A (LAD) by 181.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 17,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 9,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Lithia Motors Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 152,298 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,872 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $307.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 483,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $365.93 million for 27.99 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Moody’s Names Shivani Kak as Head of Investor Relations, David Hogan as Interim Treasurer – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s: Outfoxed By The Fed On This Great Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 128,605 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc reported 66,324 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,870 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 1,790 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 798,478 shares. Allen Management Limited Com accumulated 594,287 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Company New York owns 59,608 shares. Meritage Group Limited Partnership stated it has 4.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 582,411 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 58,009 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 13,908 shares stake. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Baillie Gifford And reported 6.01 million shares. Altarock Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19.45% or 1.13 million shares.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Lithia Motors, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LAD) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lithia Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lithia Motors: 5 Years Of 20% Growth Is Expected To Slow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abrams Capital Ltd Partnership reported 2.30 million shares. Principal Fincl Gru has 0.02% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 183,101 shares. 15,174 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Citigroup invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management has 0.1% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 47,441 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 259,166 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 23,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 170,880 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Highbridge Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,140 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 20,670 shares. Bbt Limited owns 5,411 shares. 237,637 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Cardinal Capital Lc Ct accumulated 791,258 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Tyvor Cap Limited Co owns 102,044 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0% or 6,457 shares in its portfolio.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 54,080 shares to 275,171 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,456 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).