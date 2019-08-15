As Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose, Meritage Group LP Lowered Its Holding by $12.85 Million; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Raised United Technologies Com (UTX) Holding by $489,984

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 3,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,467 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 25,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 3.66 million shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $209.95. About 391,497 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Cfr To Greensky; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK CHANGE DRIVEN BY STRUCTURAL REFORMS ADOPTED SINCE 2013 THAT HAVE INCREASED MEXICAN ECONOMY’S RESILIENCE TO SHOCKS; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ON PAKISTAN SAYS CREDIT PROFILE IS ALSO SUPPORTED BY THE IMPROVED TRACK RECORD OF REFORMS THAT STARTED UNDER ITS 2013-16 IMF PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of A3 To The City Of Russellville, Ky; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Analytics Earns Accreditation by Malaysia’s Finance Accreditation Agency; 16/03/2018 – BANQUE DE TUNISIE L-T LC DEPOSIT CUT TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Affirms Gothenburg’s Long-term And Short-term Ratings With Stable Outlook; 16/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corporation Announces Commencement Of Exchange Offer; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS A “WEAK” LABOUR MARKET AND SKILLS MISMATCHES LIMIT MOROCCO’S COMPETITIVENESS, CONSTRAIN POTENTIAL GROWTH

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (NASDAQ:EA) by 10,044 shares to 16,165 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 5,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,568 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 103,486 shares to 985,589 shares, valued at $424.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 155,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).