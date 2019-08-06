As Moodys (MCO) Stock Rose, Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Market Valuation Rose, 10-15 Associates Upped Its Stake by $354,814

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 306,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82 million, up from 298,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 2.01 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 26/04/2018 – lnSysBio, LLC Announces Extension of Collaboration With GSK on Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Asthma; 21/03/2018 – TODAY (SG): GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 02/04/2018 – Avara Pharmaceutical Services Finalizes Acquisition of GSK Consumer Healthcare facility in South Carolina; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Net Pft GBP549M; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 31/05/2018 – NEOMED-LABS SAYS EXTENSION OF STRATEGIC DEAL WITH GSK; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A2/(P)A2 Long-Term and (P)Prime-1 Ratings of GlaxoSmithKline and Guaranteed Subsidiaries

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 241,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343.27M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $205.79. About 386,731 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3/AAA.MX RATINGS TO STATE OF MEXICO’S MXN 1.5 BLN ENHANCED LOAN FROM BBVA BANCOMER; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Christus Health’s (TX) A1; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades The Rating Of Units Issued By Spyglass Trust-2, A Structured Note; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch’s Cfr To Ba3; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Baa2 Rating To Pln’s Proposed Global Mtn Program; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades the Comml Bank of Qatar: Maintains Negative Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms ratings of Banco Santander México’s cross border issuances; outlook remains stable; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S. ECONOMY WOULD BE LESS IMPACTED BY NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS OUTCOME AS IT IS LESS RELIANT ON TRADE WITH NAFTA PARTNERS THAN ARE CANADA & MEXICO; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 2.25 million shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $410.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 272,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic stated it has 5,961 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Asset Strategies holds 1,176 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 656,205 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cleararc reported 4,031 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 1,630 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Victory Capital Management owns 21,058 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 54,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsr reported 310 shares stake. Brinker Capital Inc has 2,949 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Allen Invest Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.37% or 594,287 shares. Axa holds 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 44,037 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Acquires Majority Stake in Four Twenty Seven, Inc., a Leader in Climate Data and Risk Analysis – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s: Wait And Buy With Conviction On Downcycle – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corp (MCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STADA to buy six Glaxo consumer brands – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I’ve Sold Glaxo Despite Its Attractive 5% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Glaxo’s Shingrix conditionally OK’d in China – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline & Regulatory Updates by MRK, GSK, SNY – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GlaxoSmithKline: U.K. Pound Performance Review For U.K. Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares to 235,368 shares, valued at $17.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,165 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).