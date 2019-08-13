As Moodys (MCO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Meritage Group LP Has Cut Its Position; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Holding in Intelsat S A (I) by $23.06 Million as Share Price Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $213.67. About 105,670 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS IF THE TARIFFS ARE SEEN BY THE GLOBAL MARKET AS SIGNALING ESCALATION IN TRADE TENSIONS, THEY WILL EVENTUALLY HAVE BROADER MACROECONOMIC IMPACT; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK RATINGS ONE LEVEL INTO JUNK; 30/05/2018 – CMB FINANCIAL LEASING L-T ISSUER TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Cpi Property Group’s Outlook To Positive; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Waukesha, Wi’s Go Bonds And Notes And Mig 1 To Nans; 05/04/2018 – MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA MAY BE CUT FURTHER BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Und/Aaa Enh To East Bernard Isd’s, Tx Series 2018 Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Canadian Abcp Activity For Week Ended May 4, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CHANGE IN BRAZIL’S OUTLOOK BASED ON EXPECTATION THAT HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED SHORT- & MEDIUM-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS TO SUPPORT FISCAL CONSOLIDATION

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 212,129 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 103,486 shares to 985,589 shares, valued at $424.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,961 are held by First Republic Investment. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt LP owns 9,900 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,905 shares. Pacific Global Investment Com reported 2,501 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 47,309 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 44,037 shares. 38,860 are owned by Macquarie Group Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 98,692 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 2,949 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 70,953 shares. Veritas Inv Ltd Liability Partnership reported 540 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.05% or 150,457 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 1,305 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt stated it has 345,269 shares.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 400,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).