As Moodys (MCO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Cut Its Stake; As Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) Valuation Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Cut Stake by $2.48 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 12,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 612,481 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.62M, down from 625,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $202.43. About 54,011 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To George Washington University’s (DC) Series 2018 Bonds; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Citrus County, Fl; 05/03/2018 – DAR AL ARKAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENERGY PRICE MOVE MAY BE CREDIT NEGATIVE: MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Highpoints’s Cfr To B3; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO’S CROSS; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Amendment For Tender Option Bond Trust, Series 2016-ZM0163; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS VENEZUELA’S LARGE EXTERNAL FUNDING GAP, DIMINISHING FINANCING SOURCES IMPLY UPCOMING DEBT SERVICE PAYMENTS WILL CONTINUE TO BE MISSED; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Cnh Canada’s Cccrt 2018-1 Transaction

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 40,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.86% . The institutional investor held 91,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 131,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pam Transportation Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 119 shares traded. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI); 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $390.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Business Financial Servi (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 19,787 shares to 175,863 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 13,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK).

More notable recent P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trucking Industry Woes Lead To Poor Stock Price Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Self Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Self Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.66 million for 11.31 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold PTSI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.48 million shares or 5.31% less from 1.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 260 were reported by Dorsey Wright Associates. Ameritas Prns accumulated 187 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 395,552 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Amer Interest holds 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 1,247 shares. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Limited Company has 1.45% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 91,195 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 40 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). 1,338 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 200 shares. Sg Americas Llc invested in 0% or 2,004 shares. 232,838 are held by Blackrock. State Street reported 20,079 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 3,844 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Market Morning: Fannie Mae Cheers, Ford Junked, Deficit Tops $1T, Ma Retires, Parliament Prorogued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moody’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.