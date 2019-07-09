As Moodys (MCO) Stock Rose, Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Raised by $9.85 Million Its Position; De (DE) Holding Maintained by Davenport & Company Llc

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 54,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 473,991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.84M, up from 419,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $197.52. About 268,057 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of Aa1 To Carolina Beach, Nc; 10/04/2018 – SONAE SIERRA CFR TO Aa2 FROM Aa3 BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PHILIPPINE BANKS’ CREDIT COSTS WERE STEADY AT LOW LEVELS IN 2017, BUT WILL RISE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Texas Health Resources’ (TX) Aa2; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Two Classes Of Lbubs 2005-C2; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s has assigned a provisional rating to Portuguese Tariff Deficit ABS of Volta Vl Electricity Receivables Securitisation Notes to be issued by TAGUS – STC, S.A; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s list of distressed-level retailers drops to 20 names from 26; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Paprec Holding’s B1 Cfr On Refinancing; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction Originated By Acgo Finance; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Mig 1 To New Windsor, Ny Bans

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in De (DE) by 147.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 13,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,240 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 9,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $162.63. About 1.02 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 65,783 shares. Asset Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,540 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.08% or 51,709 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt reported 11,630 shares. Gp has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 22,432 shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc reported 4,127 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.55% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 3,200 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 17,350 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 342,809 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blue Finance Cap, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,132 shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eem (EEM) by 10,015 shares to 32,269 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orcl (NYSE:ORCL) by 26,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,319 shares, and cut its stake in Fsm (NYSE:FSM).