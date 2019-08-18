As Moodys (MCO) Stock Rose, King Luther Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $5.95 Million; As Avx New (AVX) Share Price Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Boosted Its Position

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 364,039 shares traded or 33.30% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX Capacitors; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 32,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 345,269 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.53 million, up from 312,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 593,528 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose Isd 877, Mn’s Go Bonds; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Albany County, Ny’s Go Bonds; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook On Beijing Capital Group’s Baa3 Ratings To Stable From Negative; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Paintsville Independent School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Union County, Nj’s Bonds And Mig 1 To Its Notes; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades MNC lnvestama’s Corporate Family Rating to B3; outlook negative; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On Four Rmbs Transactions Following Action On The Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc And Ulster Bank Ireland Dac; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 And A3 To The Senior And Subordinate Refunding Bonds Of Sacramento (County of) Airport Enterprise (CA); Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Eurogrid’s Baa1 Ratings For Downgrade; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Absolute Master 1803 Backed By Auto Loan Receivables

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Management has invested 0.62% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sterling Mgmt holds 0.01% or 4,445 shares. Scharf Invs Limited Company reported 8,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Marshfield holds 11.74% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 1.06 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 20 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 7,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company stated it has 145,416 shares. Brinker Incorporated owns 2,949 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Veritas (Uk) Limited holds 0.12% or 2,080 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset reported 86,491 shares. Northern Tru owns 1.82M shares. Horizon Invs Limited Company reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Scout stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 19,238 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $32.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,360 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 116,452 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company reported 97,006 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). North Point Portfolio Managers Oh owns 17,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Corporation has 15,245 shares. 85,157 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America Corporation De. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Zacks Mngmt has 0.09% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Martingale Asset LP reported 116,102 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co accumulated 26,579 shares. The New York-based State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 6,221 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 44,919 shares. 10,806 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 34,364 shares.