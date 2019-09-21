As Moodys (MCO) Stock Rose, Holder Windacre Partnership Boosted Holding; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Holder Perigon Wealth Management Raised Stake

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 150,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.70 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 1.31 million shares traded or 63.01% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Update On Sovereign Calendar Issuers; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Fresno Usd, Ca’s Go Bonds; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Sutter Health’s (CA) Series 2018 Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Camden County’s (NJ) Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Rating To One Class Of Notes Issued By Bsprt 2018-FL3 Issuer, Ltd; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CELL C CEASED PARTICIPATION IN RATINGS PROCESS; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Post Clo 2018-1 Ltd; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Mig 1 To Bloomfield, Nj’s Bans; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Two Notes In Paragon Mortgages (No. 12) Plc

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 36,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, up from 33,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73M shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,820 shares to 23,134 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,729 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resource accumulated 4.46M shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd reported 16,972 shares. Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson Inc has invested 1.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Johnson Investment Counsel has 41,995 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 667,928 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited has invested 2.61% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Davenport Limited Liability accumulated 9,917 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.69% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Regions Financial invested in 110,444 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 416,751 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.66% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Inc Lc has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.26% stake. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has 277 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cypress Funds Lc holds 6.45% or 270,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd stated it has 27,554 shares. Central National Bank And Tru reported 50 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,805 shares. Next Fincl has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 17 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 9,454 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System holds 7,682 shares. 8 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc. Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,875 shares. 181,070 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 19,397 shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & has invested 3.46% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cqs Cayman LP has 0.13% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Stevens Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1,823 were reported by Boltwood Management.

