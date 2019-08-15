As Moodys (MCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Meritage Group LP Decreased Position; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Farr Miller & Washington Has Cut by $380,952 Its Holding

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 406,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28 million, down from 410,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.61. About 2.70M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $209.76. About 109,263 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AA3 ON THE VILLAGE OF WESTON, Wl’S GO RATING; REVISES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s Residential Finance Program Bonds, Issue 2018-2; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Maintains AA2 Ratings On $188 Mln NYC Go Index Rate Bonds; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Burlington, Vt’s Water Rev. Bonds; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional (P)Aaa Rating To Virgin Money Plc – Mortgage Covered Bonds; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress Indicator Down Again In Mid-April On Favorable Conditions For Us Spec-grade Companies; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CFR OF SENVION TO B2 FROM B1; STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rocket Software’s B2 Cfr After Acquisition Announcement; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Air Canada’s Cfr To Ba2, Outlook Stable

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 128,699 shares to 381,768 shares, valued at $49.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 256,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6.91M shares or 1.18% of the stock. Loudon Invest Mgmt Lc reported 11,378 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Goelzer Inv holds 27,186 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & Inc has invested 1.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Golub Group Ltd reported 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Van Eck, New York-based fund reported 44,602 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 81,400 shares. 68,763 were accumulated by Taurus Asset Llc. Fjarde Ap holds 1.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 843,211 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bokf Na holds 297,270 shares. Page Arthur B has 20,664 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has 153,347 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) has invested 1.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 22,432 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il accumulated 0.01% or 1,596 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp stated it has 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 7,000 shares. 7,915 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 422,689 shares. Ycg Limited Co invested in 6.75% or 213,511 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,112 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 6 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,382 shares. Hightower accumulated 5,804 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tdam Usa owns 2,822 shares. Salem Invest Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 303 shares.