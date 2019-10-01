As Moodys (MCO) Stock Price Rose, Quantum Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $2.52 Million; Sawgrass Asset Management Increased Holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Com (EXPD) by $1.53 Million as Share Price Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Com (EXPD) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 20,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 477,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.25 million, up from 457,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 434,802 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 12,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 82,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, up from 69,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $203.48. About 295,512 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Dar Al Arkan’s Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms B1 Rating; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades The Rating Of Units Issued By Spyglass Trust-2, A Structured Note; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS KEY DRIVER FOR RATING ACTION IS VIEW THAT RECENTLY EMERGED IMPROVEMENTS IN SPAIN’S CREDIT PROFILE NOW OUTWEIGH DRAG FROM POLITICAL/INSTITUTIONAL FACTORS; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Issuer Rating To Pierre, Sd; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Ten Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Harvest Clo Xv Dac; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES INVEST BANK’S LONG-TERM DEPOSIT TO Ba1; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hawaii Pacific Health’s Series 2018 Taxable Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 8,120 shares to 542,759 shares, valued at $45.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 14,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,784 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 28,176 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 39,633 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.03% or 91,152 shares. Fisher Asset stated it has 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 91 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Utd Asset Strategies accumulated 41,318 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 4,123 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 965,938 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited has invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Cibc State Bank Usa owns 0.09% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 8,250 shares. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy And Assocs has invested 1.41% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 30,210 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 343,142 shares. Naples Glob Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 7,030 shares. Hm Payson & Com has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 1,868 shares. Sarl has invested 0.79% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 275,686 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc accumulated 2,960 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 364,850 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 3,574 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 85,603 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Legacy Private Tru reported 4,224 shares stake. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 4,397 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 3,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Global Inv Com reported 2,502 shares stake.

