As Moodys (MCO) Stock Price Rose, East Coast Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $315,121; Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Market Value Rose While Jcsd Capital Has Increased Holding by $1.16 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29M, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 517,017 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Li & Fung’s Ratings; Outlook Negative; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS OFFER BRIEF RESPITE FOR U.S. TRADE PARTNERS IN THE AMERICAS, BUT BILATERAL NEGOTIATIONS REMAIN KEY; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa2 On City University Of New York’s Guaranteed Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings of Ba2 / Aa2.br to the 26th Series of the first issuance of real estate certificates to be issued by Nova Securitizaçāo; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer; 06/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CUT TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OTLK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S SEES MORTGAGE FINANCE FIRMS STILL CONSOLIDATING IN ’18; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Consumer Loan Receivables Abl(2018-5), Card Loan Receivables Abs; 16/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says China Focused On Developing Its Technology Sectors Despite Risk Of U.S. Restrictions

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 390,819 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.35% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 100,283 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Capital Ca has invested 0.82% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). M&R Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 200 shares. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Northern Trust has 1.82M shares. Cypress Grp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 0.08% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 7,420 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 5,294 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Raymond James Na holds 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 2,353 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 8,023 shares.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) by 461,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,820 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Financial Network.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.

