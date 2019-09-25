As Moodys (MCO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Has Cut by $897,000 Its Holding; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 43,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, down from 47,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $210.58. About 1.61 million shares traded or 103.25% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To New York’s Sales Tax Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS IF U.S. TARIFFS ARE RESTRICTED TO A RELATIVELY SMALL RANGE OF HIGH-TECH PRODUCTS, IMPACT ON U.S. CONSUMER PRICES WOULD BE LIMITED; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Brocade’s Ratings; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SEES FED ADOPTING ‘SOMEWHAT HAWKISH TAKE ON US ECONOMY’; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ALLIANZ SIGORTA’S IFSR BY ONE LEVEL TO Baa3,; 22/05/2018 – ATOTECH TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Review Follows Announcement Cigna Will Acquire Express Scripts; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENEL GENERACION CHILE TO Baa1 FROM Baa2; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Ndhfa Housing Fin. Prog. Bds. 2018 Series A And B. Outlook Is Stable

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73 million for 26.72 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.