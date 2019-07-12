As Moody’s (MCO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Lowered Holding by $255.88 Million; Target (TGT) Position Maintained by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,017 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 33,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 4.91M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 1,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, down from 9,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $201.66. About 572,100 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Pontiac City School District, Ml to B2; outlook stable; 04/04/2018 – NISM and Moody’s Analytics launch Certificate in Fixed Income Trading and Sales; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Parts Town’s 1st Lien Term Loan To B3; Cfr Affirmed At B3; Outlook Negative; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ahv Access Health Vancouver Ltd.’s A1 Senior Secured Rating; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws All Ratings Of Atrium Innovations Following Acquisition By Nestle; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1/Vmig 1 To Floater Receipts, Series 2018-XG0176; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 Ifs Rating To Bssch The Israeli Credit Insurance Company; Outlook Is Stable; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Amendment For Tender Option Bond Trust, Series 2016-ZM0163

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Enters Red Hat (RHT), Suncor (SU); Adds BofA (BAC), JP Morgan (JPM); Lowers Apple (AAPL), Liquidates Oracle (ORCL) – 13F (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Those Ticking Clocks – Seeking Alpha” published on February 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moody’s Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Moody’s Corporation Has Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors – Business Wire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Top 10 Stock Holdings – The motley Fool” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Management invested in 0% or 600 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 6,227 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc holds 76 shares. Altarock Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19.45% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Wms Ptnrs holds 0.08% or 1,821 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 2,600 shares. Lodestar Counsel Il stated it has 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 100,283 shares. Regions holds 11,848 shares. Assetmark reported 85,574 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 516,882 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Utd Asset Strategies owns 1,176 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 500 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 2,486 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $371.31M for 25.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Morningstar Global (GUNR) by 2,434 shares to 72,022 shares, valued at $2.36 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 50,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 53,328 shares to 332,945 shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,909 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).