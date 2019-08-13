As Moody’s (MCO) Shares Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Boosted Holding; Savant Capital Upped Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $800,226; Shares Rose

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $219.38. About 1.62M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 4,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 582,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.48M, up from 578,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Moody’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $214.5. About 263,763 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nai’s B1 Cfr, And Assigns B1 Rating To New Bank Credit Facility; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Debt Ratings Of 2 Enhanced Loans Of The State Of Nuevo Leon Due To Prepayment Of Outstanding Balance; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index May 8, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Cars Alliance Auto Loans France V 2018-1; 19/03/2018 – South African rand weaker, Moody’s rating decision awaited; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Debts To Be Issued By Bosphorus Clo Iv Designated Activity Company; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES OIL PRICE FORECAST TO $45 TO $65 PER BARREL; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index April 12, 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avoid The Golden Arches: No Gold To Be Found – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 17,033 shares to 47,206 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,904 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital City Tru Company Fl stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.45% or 148,888 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 64,128 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0.18% or 399,291 shares. Sirios Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 367,267 shares or 4.23% of the stock. Altfest L J And Inc holds 0.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 16,785 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Company holds 7,201 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Lc reported 2.39% stake. Legacy Capital Inc accumulated 21,938 shares. Papp L Roy Associate invested 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). S R Schill & Assocs holds 2,209 shares. Private Wealth Prns Lc owns 20,918 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 2,225 were reported by Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 666,296 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Webster Bancshares N A holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,200 shares. Select Equity Grp Lp has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Baskin Financial Services has invested 3.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Btr Capital Management holds 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 1,367 shares. Massachusetts Services Com Ma reported 0.4% stake. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 90,703 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Wms Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 41,578 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Daiwa Gru has 21,683 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brave Warrior Advsrs Limited Liability holds 6,875 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 4,445 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 7,776 shares to 153,644 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,273 shares, and cut its stake in C.