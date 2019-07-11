As Moodys (MCO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Salzman & Company Decreased by $4.74 Million Its Stake; Harsco (HSC) Holder Panagora Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $530,880

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $199.77. About 544,990 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Aa3 Issuer Rating To Logan Township, Nj; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Remington’s Pdr To D-PD On Chapter 11 Filing; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATINGS TO BMW CANADA AUTO TRUST 2018-1 NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades lrkut’s rating to B1 from Ba3; stable outlook; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Canbriam’s Outlook To Negative; Affirms B2; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $71.8 Million Of Second-Lien Rmbs Issued Between 2003 To 2006; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WILLIAMS PARTNERS AT Baa3, STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades 3 Ausfb-sponsored Abs In India

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 26,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 643,639 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, up from 617,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 496,473 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 15.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 25.74 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associate Ct holds 0.08% or 2,800 shares. Blair William And Co Il accumulated 0.05% or 42,329 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sirios Capital Management Lp has 1.25% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 113,605 shares. 5.00 million were reported by Investors. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,432 shares stake. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 3,700 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc owns 21,058 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.08% or 51,709 shares in its portfolio. Davis Cap Prns Limited Liability has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 41,767 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisor Lc has 0.11% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 26,164 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Natl Bank Department has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 12,278 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Management accumulated 0.04% or 10,510 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has 54,644 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc owns 35,710 shares. Carroll Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 22,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 31,105 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 22,347 shares stake. Covington Capital reported 5,000 shares. Sei Com owns 439,962 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 15,342 shares. Numerixs Investment Inc reported 11,000 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 354,991 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital LP reported 23,325 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 57,872 shares to 267,025 shares, valued at $33.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 621,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,267 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

