As Moodys (MCO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Meritage Group LP Trimmed Its Stake by $27.10 Million; Eagle Boston Investment Management Cut American Equity Invt Life Hl (AEL) Stake by $863,190 as Market Valuation Declined

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Equity Invt Life Hl (AEL) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 31,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 19,768 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 51,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Equity Invt Life Hl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 522,097 shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 138,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 908,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.36M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 645,663 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EMI MUSIC’S B1 CFR, STABLE OUTLOOK NOT IMPACTED BY; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Has Assigned Definitive Ratings To Uk Auto Abs Of Driver Uk Master S.A., Compartment 2; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes Of Comm 2006-C8; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Ratings To Apco’s New Senior Secured Credit Facilities, Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – S. AFRICA CAN’T BE COMPLACENT AFTER MOODY’S AFFIRMATION: NENE; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-1 To Lipa’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 Gr-4, Gr-5 And Gr-6; And Affirms P-1 On Series 2015 Gr-2; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Srs Distribution, Inc.; B3 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; And, Caa2 To Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; Rating Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Clark (County of) Nv Airport Enterprise’s 2018a Revenue Notes; Outlook Is Stable; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AEL’s profit will be $90.08M for 6.19 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.17% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72M for 26.94 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.