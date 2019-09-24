As Moodys (MCO) Share Value Rose, Salzman & Company Has Trimmed Holding; Diageo Plc (DEO) Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Trimmed Its Holding by $329,552 as Valuation Declined

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 1,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 13,489 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 15,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 274,327 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $210.58. About 1.58 million shares traded or 100.92% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/04/2018 – VOZROZHDENIE BANK STILL ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Ashburn Combined Enterprise, Ga To Baa3; Negative Outlook; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Tianqi Lithium’s Baa3 Ratings For Downgrade; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Colt’s Ba2 Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Methacton School District’s (PA) General Obligation Bonds, Series Of 2018 And Series A Of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Calfrac To B2; Assigns B3 To Proposed Notes; 16/04/2018 – GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL CFR TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Scranton Psd 33, Nd’s Go Bonds; 09/03/2018 – SLOVAKIA’S OUTLOOK POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Midea’s A3 Rating; Outlook Remains Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.02% or 138,950 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability owns 3,223 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.09% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Meritage Grp Ltd Partnership reported 908,089 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership owns 8,081 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 171,495 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 2,000 are held by Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 5,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Comml Bank In owns 2,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 20,955 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 38,011 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 2,000 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Legacy Private Trust Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73 million for 26.72 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,100 shares to 14,487 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.