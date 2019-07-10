As Moodys (MCO) Share Value Rose, Holder Windacre Partnership Trimmed Position by $22.82 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder 13D Management Decreased Its Position by $2.41 Million as Stock Value Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $68.75. About 824,231 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 126,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.04M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $199.97. About 246,039 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 22/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND FOR NEW ZEALAND’S AGRICULTURE, TOURISM-RELATED PRODUCTS WILL STAY ROBUST; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Morgantown Utility Board, Wv’s $43.1m Rev Bonds Series 2018 B; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to the nine classes of refinancing notes issued by Man GLG Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS BASELINE EXPECTATION IS THAT U.S. & CHINA WILL AVOID A “SEVERE ESCALATION” OF TRADE RESTRICTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Refunding Bonds For Projects At Board Of Regents Of The University System Of Georgia On Behalf Of Georgia Gwinnett College (GA); Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Wellesley Ma’s 2018 Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigned Definitive Ratings To Uk Auto Abs Notes Issued By Driver Uk Multi-Compartment S.A., Acting For And On Behalf Of Its Compartment Private Driver Uk 2018-1; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 25.77 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 78.13 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

