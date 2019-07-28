As Moodys (MCO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Has Lowered Its Holding; Litespeed Management Cut Stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) as Shares Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 146,820 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q National Media Rev in Low-to-Mid $60M Range; 10/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – A PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT SHOWS THAT CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HAVE ELECTED ALL 3 OF CO’S CLASS A NOMINEES AS DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Moodys (MCO) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,683 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 25,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Moodys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 567,910 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Uob’s Usd Fixed And Floating Rate Senior Notes; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Global Scale Rating Of Class A1 Notes In Transsec 3 (RF) Limited; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five Cmbs Classes Of Aventura Mall Trust 2013-AVM; 14/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says stabilizes outlook on global auto manufacturing sector as economic recovery fuels demand; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $70.3 Million Of Subprime Rmbs Issued From 2002 To 2006; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Ratings To Light Sesa And Light Energia’s Proposed Usd 600 Million Unsecured Notes Units Due 2023; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Butler, Wi’s Go Bonds; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FALLOUT FROM CYBERSECURITY BREACH WILL ERODE; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Sedgwick County Usd 265 (Goddard), Ks’s Goult, Series 2018-A

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower by 446,202 shares to 7.18M shares, valued at $557.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 80,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels Resorts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Co Pa accumulated 1,900 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd owns 3,288 shares. -based Marshfield Associate has invested 11.74% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Saturna invested in 5,689 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1,476 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1,821 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ameriprise Fin owns 169,045 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Allstate Corporation holds 18,567 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 394 shares. Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 165 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested in 0.13% or 1,646 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated reported 667,059 shares stake.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 24,500 shares to 153,500 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.69 million activity. Another trade for 27,058 shares valued at $508,681 was made by Scripps Eaton M on Thursday, January 31. $184,106 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares were bought by Peirce Mary. Lawlor Brian G. also sold $209,000 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 35,012 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Gamco Et Al holds 1.06% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 6.60M shares. First Manhattan Communications has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Moreover, Cove Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.4% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 933,327 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Com holds 6,235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 168,815 shares. Northern invested in 2.17M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 30,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 20,749 shares. Punch And Investment Incorporated has 466,661 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Pnc Svcs Gru accumulated 4,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 142,158 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 11,883 shares.