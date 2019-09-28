As Moodys (MCO) Market Value Rose, Windacre Partnership Boosted Position; As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Hawkeye Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $3.80 Million

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $972.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 239,021 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 150,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.70M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.39 million shares traded or 74.34% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Analytics wins Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Customer Service; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Und/Aa1 Enh To Flushing Community Schools, Mi Goult Bonds; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Canal De Isabel Ii’s Ratings To Baa1; Stable Outlook; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO BUTLER, Wl’S GO BONDS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Evans Grove Clo, Ltd; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms B3 Corporate Family Rating and All Other Long-Term Ratings of Navistar; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Caa1 To Valeant’s Unsecured Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Principal Financial’s Guaranteed P-Caps Securities Baa1; Stable Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Flex Acquisition Ratings Under Review For Downgrade

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.38 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hgk Asset accumulated 9,276 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.09% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 50,950 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 193,542 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 150,148 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,164 shares. State Street owns 1.02M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Icm Asset Management Wa invested in 43,900 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,728 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 31,669 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP reported 82,300 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 12,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hawkeye Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.69% or 70,511 shares.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $79.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Savings Bank, Florida-based fund reported 1,122 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited, Japan-based fund reported 2,603 shares. State Street has invested 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) reported 5,364 shares stake. Incorporated Ca has 0.82% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 16 shares. 7,502 were accumulated by Huntington Bank. Fil Limited accumulated 27,554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb has 260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group holds 1.76 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Hwg Hldg LP reported 1,472 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.11% or 275,686 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 457,150 shares.