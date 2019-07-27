As Moodys (MCO) Market Value Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Cut Its Stake by $651,600; Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Increased Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $786,640

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.54M, down from 133,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 567,910 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CZECH REPUBLIC’S RATINGS FACE A NUMBER OF CONSTRAINTS, INCLUDING AN UNCERTAIN POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT OVER THE NEAR-TERM; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Innogy’s Baa2 Ratings For Downgrade; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Long-term Rating Of The Abcp Programme Im Summa 1 Ft To A2 (sf) From A3 (sf); 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS WOULD CONSIDER CHANGING OUTLOOK & ULTIMATELY MOVING U.S.’ RATING IF IT CONCLUDED OVER COMING YEARS POLICYMAKERS DO NOT HAVE CAPACITY TO RESPOND DECISIVELY TO MITIGATE ADVERSE FISCAL…; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Updated Global Rmbs And Auto Abs Market Comparison Tools; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – OFFERING TO EXCHANGE $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS NEW 3.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES STAND IN WAY OF U.S. GOVERNMENT’S $1.5 TRILLION INVESTMENT TARGET; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 23/05/2018 – BUZZ-Indian state-run explorers face increasing risk of sharing fuel subsidy – Moody’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 5,093 are held by Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 83,047 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group invested in 4,272 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Long Road Counsel Limited Co holds 3,700 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advisors has 0.11% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 14,821 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1,630 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,288 shares. 276,436 were accumulated by Jennison Assoc Ltd. 3,460 are held by Harvest Mngmt. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 0.22% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.1% or 223,320 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 41,578 shares. Comm Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.57% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39,300 shares to 71,968 shares, valued at $41.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 135,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Inc has invested 0.88% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pitcairn Comm has 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25,918 shares. First Republic Investment Management holds 1.60M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Lc invested in 0.08% or 2,564 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Liability (Wy) owns 0.92% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,489 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 49,826 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Liability Com reported 60,300 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Iat Reinsurance Co Limited holds 0.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 35,000 shares. 49,587 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bessemer Group holds 2.01 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Montgomery Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.81% or 22,532 shares. Pacific Investment Mgmt Com accumulated 25,444 shares. 441,100 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $28.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.