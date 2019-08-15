As Moodys (MCO) Market Value Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Decreased by $651,600 Its Holding; Shapiro Capital Management Has Cut Position in Amc Networks (AMCX) as Market Value Declined

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 130,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.54M, down from 133,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $206.51. About 832,031 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba2 CFR TO GVC HOLDINGS STABLE OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes Of Wfrbs 2014-C21; 12/04/2018 – Indonesia Wins Moody’s Upgrade Months After Fitch Move (1); 04/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Changes France’s Outlook To Positive, Affirms Aa2 Rating; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Carlyle Us Clo 2018-1, Ltd; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Conejo Valley Usd, Ca To Aa3; Assigns Aa3 To Election Of 2014, Go Bonds, Series B; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Eight Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Cifc Funding 2013-IV, Ltd; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms MidMichigan Health’s (Ml) A1; outlook stable; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First Time Ba1 Ratings To Hunt Oil Co. Of Peru; Stable Outlook

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (AMCX) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 277,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.24B, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 896,475 shares traded or 73.85% up from the average. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Estabrook Cap has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Huntington National Bank accumulated 8,702 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs owns 0.15% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 972,380 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 54,104 shares stake. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,132 shares. Investors has invested 0.39% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,304 shares. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 2,122 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Int Ca holds 22,867 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Fdx invested in 1,955 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spinnaker reported 2,115 shares. 69,485 are owned by Quantum Capital Mngmt Ltd Company Nj. Guggenheim Cap reported 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Colony Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 50,524 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab accumulated 123,367 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 271,800 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $127.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moody’s Corp (MCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Agrees to Sell Analytics Knowledge Services (MAKS) Business to Equistone Partners Europe Ltd. – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) by 147,400 shares to 5.30 million shares, valued at $120.15 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 380,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS).