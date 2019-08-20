As Moodys (MCO) Market Value Rose, Oxbow Advisors Lifted Stake by $417,024; As Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Stock Price Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $767,050

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 25,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 23,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.3. About 269,694 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of notes issued by TICP CLO l-2, Ltd; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S CORP MCO.N Q1 REVENUE $1.1 BLN VS l/B/E/S VIEW $1.11 BLN; 25/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says High Global Corporate Debt Load Signals Future Credit Stress, Despite Benign Near-Term Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes University Of Chicago Medical Center’s (IL) Outlook To Negative; Affirms Aa3; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Challenges Of Aging Populations In Some U.S. States Hindering Tax Revenue, Business Formation; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes Of Cgcmt 2016-GC37; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To California Spwb Lease Revenue Bonds, 2018 Ser. A & B; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAI’S B1 CFR, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Definitive Rating To Auto Loan Abs Program 1804 Series; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wildhorse Cfr To B2 Positive, Affirms Caa1 Notes Rating

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 26,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The hedge fund held 393,593 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, up from 367,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 174,380 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – CTB: 5-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10% TO 14%; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Financial Targets; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Market Environment Will Stabilize in Future; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Industry Demand to Improve in Back Half of Year; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Fincl Targets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 29,568 shares. D E Shaw & reported 259,589 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 82,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 9,399 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Gam Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 13,373 shares. Grp reported 38,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 788,623 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 385 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust LP stated it has 37,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,499 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Personal stated it has 6,731 shares. 55,090 are held by Credit Suisse Ag.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 33,800 shares to 429,883 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,116 shares, and cut its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor holds 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 2,960 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1.84M shares. Greenleaf accumulated 0% or 1,309 shares. Agf Invs America owns 36,686 shares. 9,715 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited invested in 0.01% or 9,958 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 98,692 shares. Bamco New York holds 1,020 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 12,433 shares. Davis Capital Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 205,000 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.57% stake. Allstate Corporation reported 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,630 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications accumulated 1,870 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability holds 1,178 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cum Perp Pf by 23,160 shares to 205,069 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,651 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Amt L&N Muni C (NVG).