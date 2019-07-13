As Moodys (MCO) Market Value Rose, Holder Meritage Group LP Decreased Its Holding; Argent Trust Company Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Upped by $475,710

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 553,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S ON GLOBAL AUTO MANUFACTURING SECTOR-IN UK, BREXIT-RELATED UNCERTAINTY WILL WEIGH ON CONSUMER SPENDING DECISIONS; 11/05/2018 – DR PEPPER SNAPPLE OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Cedar Rapids, Ia’s Go; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS BLOCKCHAIN DISRUPTION TO HAVE MIXED CREDIT IMPLICATIONS FOR GLOBAL BANKING SYSTEMS; 23/05/2018 – EMIRATES NBD/DENIZBANK LT DEPOSIT OTLKS STABLE/NEGATIVE:MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Paragon Mortgages (No.25) Plc; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CHECKOUT’S CFR TO Caa1; OUTLOOK REMAINS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Has Assigned Provisional Ratings To Abs To Be Issued By Bavarian Sky France, Compartment French Auto Leases 3; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aldesa’s Proposed Eur300 Million Notes B2, Affirms B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms United States’ Aaa Rating; Maintains Stable Outlook

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 4,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 196,654 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91M, up from 191,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Soothes Binky Maker by Reversing North Korea Freeze; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock or 5,831 shares. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Management accumulated 102,600 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,137 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc reported 117,052 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Incorporated has 2.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.39 million shares. 63,308 are held by National Asset Mngmt. Sigma Planning has 82,338 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.22% or 5,012 shares in its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd holds 47,734 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Bouchey Gru owns 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,875 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company invested in 1.59% or 624,199 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Oh holds 2.26% or 35,422 shares. Moreover, Zuckerman Invest Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Accredited Investors stated it has 12,064 shares. Clal Ins Ltd invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR) by 10,143 shares to 12,349 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,842 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 65,783 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Int Grp reported 67,320 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Regentatlantic Capital Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,178 shares. Numerixs Invest Inc reported 1,140 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). M&R Cap Management owns 200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1,107 are owned by Ancora Advsrs. Korea Inv Corp reported 69,885 shares stake. Ww Asset Inc owns 11,630 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $371.30M for 26.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

