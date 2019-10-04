As Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $897,000; As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined, Donaldson Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 16,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 197,543 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.85 million, up from 181,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $156.3. About 193,560 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 43,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, down from 47,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $202.12. About 86,655 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bil’s A2 Senior Unsecured Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Ceva Group Plc’s Cfr And Instrument Ratings For Upgrade; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SPIE’S Ba3 CFR, PLACES NOTES ON REVIEW FOR DOWN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To Korea Western Power’s Usd Mtn Drawdown; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AFFIRMATION OF U.S.’ RATING REFLECTS EXCEPTIONAL ECONOMIC STRENGTH, VERY HIGH STRENGTH OF INSTITUTIONS, VERY LOW EXPOSURE TO CREDIT-RELATED SHOCKS; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says $8.7 bln Acquisition Of Avexis Strengthens Novartis’s Pipeline In Gene Therapy; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE ASSIGNS Aa2 (SF) TO ITALIAN ABS NOTES; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws The Ratings On Banco Bocom Bbm S.A.’s Brl 150.0 Million Senior Unsecured Debt

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hodges Cap Management Inc stated it has 4,896 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Co reported 26,620 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Canandaigua Retail Bank Trust Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,664 shares. Culbertson A N Comm stated it has 38,000 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 2,997 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gw Henssler Assoc holds 3,000 shares. Court Place Limited holds 0.09% or 1,353 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Fin Net, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 232,468 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldg stated it has 121,160 shares. Torray Ltd Llc owns 0.25% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 13,799 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 2,824 shares to 4,484 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group Div App Etf (VIG) by 35,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,805 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.59 million for 25.65 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.