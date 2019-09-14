As Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Salzman & Company Has Decreased Stake; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Cut Position

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 645,663 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Votorantim S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AUSTRIA’S Aa1 RATINGS; KEEPS STABLE OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Winterset Community School District, Ia’s Gos; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT OVERALL INFLATIONARY EFFECT OF PROPOSED U.S. TARIFFS WILL BE MINIMAL; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Informatica’s Cfr To B2; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of A3 To The City Of Russellville, Ky; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Catalunya’s Rating at Ba3/Not Prime, With Outlook Remaining Negative; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Paterson’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; Affirms Ba1 Goult Rating; 08/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agricultural Bank Of China’s A2 Deposit Rating; Revises Outlook To Positive; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Heta Asset Resolution Ag’s Deficiency-guaranteed Senior Unsecured Bonds To Caa3; Outlook Changed To Positive

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 1,823 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Quantum Cap Ltd Com Nj stated it has 82,427 shares. Olstein LP owns 39,000 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 305,015 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 27,356 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,132 shares. Caxton invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 4,266 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability. United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford & has invested 1.24% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody Financial Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 1,152 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 2,800 shares. Korea-based National Pension Service has invested 0.14% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 44,977 were accumulated by United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.18% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 9,900 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Moodyâ€™s Corporation (MCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PenSam Selects Moody’s Analytics Economic Scenario Generator to Support New Risk Modeling Framework – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72 million for 26.94 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Research Reports for Visa, United Technologies & United Parcel Service – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The fastest speeds available: Collins Aerospace, SES and Vista Global to launch LuxStream connectivity service for business aircraft – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raytheon unveils plans for new plant, bringing 500 more jobs to North Texas – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Tech’s Carrier unit names finance vet McLevish as new CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 401,300 shares to 5.40 million shares, valued at $63.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.54 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).