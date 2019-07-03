As Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Salzman & Company Has Trimmed Position; As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Declined, Burns J W & Co Has Increased Holding

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $202.61. About 268,097 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes To Be Issued By Paragon Mortgages (No.25) Plc; 08/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Investors Service Says Officially Launched Operations In Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia; 09/05/2018 – SOME NEW MALAYSIA GOVT PROMISES MAY BE CREDIT NEGATIVE: MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Turkey’s sovereign rating, lira slips; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS INCREASED COST, POTENTIAL DELAY IN STEEL AVAILABILITY MAY ENDANGER NEW INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $70.3 Million Of Subprime Rmbs Issued From 2002 To 2006; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Winter Park, Fl Electric Enterprise To A1; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMED SPX FLOW CFR AT Ba3; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO STABLE; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CANON RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P) B2 Ratings To Usina Coruripe And Its Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 12,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 66,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY CET1 RATIO UNDER BASEL 3 STANDARDIZED APPROACH 11.4 PCT

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $371.41 million for 26.11 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

