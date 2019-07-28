As Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brown Advisory Trimmed by $345,710 Its Stake; As Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Shares Rose, Shareholder S Muoio & Company Has Cut Position by $356,400

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 273,529 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 1,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, down from 35,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 567,910 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: WeWork Rating Reflects Limited Operating History, Lack of Profit, Moody’s Expectation for No Free Cash Flow in Next Few Years; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Avast’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; Affirms Ba3 Ratings; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR FIRSTENERGY’S OH UTILITIES; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Brillion Public School District, Wi’s Go Notes; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Boulder, Co’s Water & Sewer Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Calfrac To B2; Assigns B3 To Proposed Notes; 04/04/2018 – GKN Credit Rating May Be Cut After Melrose Bid: Moody’s — Market Talk; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Offering

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How To Invest In The 2020 Election – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 18.40 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Fin Invest Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 94,293 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 893,083 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Indexiq Llc holds 14,292 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Waddell Reed reported 0.18% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. First Manhattan reported 167 shares stake. Advisors Asset Inc owns 15,535 shares. Proshare Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 5,091 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1,100 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Renaissance holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 509,105 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 48,844 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.4% or 5,093 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 85,574 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Investec Asset Management Limited has 2.02M shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc invested in 2,540 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smithfield Trust Communications accumulated 0.03% or 1,607 shares. 13,117 are owned by Norinchukin Financial Bank The. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Prudential Financial invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1.77M were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.11% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 231,776 shares. Ftb accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. Conning stated it has 2,713 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Acquires Majority Stake in Four Twenty Seven, Inc., a Leader in Climate Data and Risk Analysis – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 11,886 shares to 133,172 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 103,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).