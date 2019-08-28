As Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose, Meritage Group LP Has Lowered by $12.85 Million Its Stake; Recro Pharma (REPH) Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $319,290 as Stock Value Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 59.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 63,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 43,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 107,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 128,095 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 18/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $213.27. About 616,038 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Jsw Steel’s Proposed Bonds; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Elkhorn Area School District, Wi’s 2018 Goult; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes March Edition Of ‘structured Thinking: Asia Pacific’ Newsletter; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Appends Limited Default (LD) Designation To Paperworks’ Ca-PD Pdr; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Rating To One Class Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Atlas Senior Loan Fund Iv, Ltd; 13/04/2018 – GETLINK GETP.PA – MOODY’S RATING (BAA2) WILL FROM NOW ON RELATE TO CLEF BONDS GUARANTEED BY SUB-GROUP, EUROTUNNEL HOLDING SAS, AND NOT TO WHOLE GROUP; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Robertsdale, Al’s Issuer Rating Of A3; 27/04/2018 – RPT-MOODY’S SAYS ANGOLA’S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS BROADLY BALANCED CREDIT PRESSURES, WITH POTENTIAL GRADUAL RECOVERY SUPPORTED BY INCREASING OIL PRODUCTION

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moody’s Corporation (MCO) President and CEO Raymond W Mcdaniel Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Moody’s Supports Latin America Launch of Village Capital’s Finance Forward Global Initiative – CSRwire.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,351 shares to 720,479 shares, valued at $197.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Inc has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce reported 35,528 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 0.01% or 303 shares. Addenda Capital holds 0.14% or 10,893 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn stated it has 2,029 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 83,857 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 1,838 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 12.28M shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 516,882 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Landscape Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Pnc Services Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 124 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 61,000 shares. North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Renaissance Ltd has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 41,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 103,862 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 12,875 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 91,191 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Invesco Ltd accumulated 102,656 shares. Amer Group owns 11,654 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability reported 137,111 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Iterum Therapeutics Gains After Q4 Results; Proteostasis Therapeutics Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recro Pharma Amends IV Meloxicam License Agreement with Alkermes – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Recro Pharma Obtains $40.5 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital Through Expanded Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Artko Capital Thinks About Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recro Pharma up 17% on reorg plan, bullish outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 9,800 shares to 447,300 shares, valued at $122.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natera Inc by 393,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $360,000 activity.