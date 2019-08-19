As Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Meritage Group LP Cut Stake by $12.85 Million; Wellington Shields Capital Management Upped Illumina (ILMN) Position by $925,660

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $216.78. About 72,095 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Bangladesh Faces Strong Economic Growth & Weak Revenue Generation Constrains Fiscal Capacity; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Steele Creek Clo 2018-1, Ltd; 04/04/2018 – HARTFORD, CT, OUTLOOK IS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Emi Music’s B1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Not Impacted By Sony’s Buyout Of The Company To Gain Majority Control; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Carlyle Euro Clo 2018-1 Dac; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Rating On Aero Nashville, Llc Project (TN); 11/05/2018 – Moody´s assigns Ba2/Aa3.br corporate family ratings to BRK Ambiental, outlook is stable; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fibria’s Ratings After Announced Acquisition By Suzano, Negative Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wienerberger’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 2,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 43,647 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56 million, up from 40,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $287.11. About 122,066 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hightower Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 85,854 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc owns 667,059 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc has 1,616 shares. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 7,562 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd invested in 2,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 22,311 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 2,905 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 16,510 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Scharf Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,000 shares. 656,205 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 103,486 shares to 985,589 shares, valued at $424.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mngmt accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. 850 were accumulated by Wms Lc. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 480,306 were reported by Harding Loevner Lp. Roundview Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ipswich Investment Mngmt Co holds 950 shares. Shine Advisory Service Inc reported 225 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Lc has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wellington Shields And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11.75% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 74,249 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2,077 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 1,589 shares. Hills Bank & Tru has invested 0.07% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership owns 11,663 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 505 shares. Private Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

