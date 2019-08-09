As Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Marshfield Associates Decreased Its Position by $582,277; Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Lifted Its Position by $21.48 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 182,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.55M, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.7. About 1.08M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 15/03/2018 – DOJ Bring Charges Against Former Equifax CIO (Audio); 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX’S MARK BEGOR PREVIOUSLY WITH WARBURG PINCUS; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – Success of Neustar International Security Council Spurs North American Expansion; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mi; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jack Reed: Reed-Kennedy Statement on SEC Charging Former Equifax Executive with Insider Trading; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 22/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.57M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $214.13. About 512,370 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Village of Paddock Lake, Wl’s GO at A2; assigns a negative outlook; 25/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Affirms United States’ Aaa Rating; Maintains Stable Outlook; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S SEES POLISH ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 4% IN 2019: PAP; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS BRAZIL’S STEEL INDUSTRY IS SET FOR CONTINUED TURNAROUND IN 2018 AMID PICK-UP IN DEMAND, BUT RISING PROTECTIONISM MAY BECOME LARGER CONCERN; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD’S A3 RATINGS; LOWERS; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades To Aa3 North Bellmore Csd, Ny’s Go Bonds; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CITES IMPROVED CREDIT METRICS WILL BE SUSTAINED; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s takes rating actions on two lnterstar Millennium Series RMBS; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S MAINTAINS B3 RATING ON ASSUREDPARTNERS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Mexico Outlook to Stable as Nafta Risk Recedes (2)

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 701,466 shares to 4.37 million shares, valued at $386.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.92M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust stated it has 83,685 shares. Federated Pa holds 194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 2,303 shares or 0% of the stock. Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Ct owns 20,407 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Company has 11,812 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 17,588 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,460 were accumulated by Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 77,000 were accumulated by Tobam. Westpac Banking holds 123,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.54% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Equifax® Canada Acquires JLR Inc., a Leading Property Knowledge Company – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equifax Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equifax Acquires PayNet For Credit Underwriting Database – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Two years after data breach, here’s what N.C. gets from the Equifax settlement – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo has 8,680 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 139,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 41,900 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.05% or 40,501 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt New York has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). King Luther Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.48% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Advisor Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 4,537 shares in its portfolio. Bluemar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 7,562 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Roundview Capital Llc reported 2,234 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation holds 0.38% or 582,411 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Management Inc holds 0.03% or 4,050 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 12.28M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 216,102 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt reported 2,000 shares.