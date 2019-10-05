As Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Marshfield Associates Has Decreased Position by $3.76 Million; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Market Valuation Declined While Hg Vora Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 1.38 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 19,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.85M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $203.56. About 511,992 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Cfr on Review for Upgrade; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Berlin Packaging Llc’s B3 Cfr And Rates New Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Review to Consider Treatment by Cigna of Express Scripts Debt; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Ratings To B2holding Asa; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ALSO LOWERED OMAN’S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY BOND CEILING TO BAA2 FROM BAA1; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vseobecna Uverova Banka’s A2 Long-term Deposit Ratings; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Und/Aaa Enh To Brownsville Isd’s, Tx Goult Bonds, Series 2018; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Campofrio Food Group, S.A. Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nissan Canada Financial Services Inc. A2 Rating With A Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) Ratings To Credit Card Asset-backed Notes Issued By Penarth Master Issuer Plc

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.16 million for 9.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

