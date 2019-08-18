As Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Stock Rose, Agf Investments America Has Lifted by $388,607 Its Holding; Puzo Michael J Stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 2,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 36,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 34,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 562,371 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Says West Corporation’s Acquisition Financing Does Not Affect Its Ratings; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns ‘ba1/Aaa.Br’ Ratings To Cpfl Geracao’s Proposed Issuance Of Debentures; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades To Mig2 Racine County, Wi’s Bans; Affirms Aa2 Go And Revises Outlook To Negative; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 13/05/2018 – Some Campaign Promises in Malaysia Election Could Be Credit Negative — Moody’s; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S STABILIZES KAZAKHSTAN BANKING SYSTEM OUTLOOK ON; 04/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says Poland’s Credit Profile Reflects Robust Economic Growth, Despite Institutional Challenges; 06/03/2018 – AMNEAL’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Xerox’s Outlook Remains Negative After Announcement It Reached Agreement With Activists

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 470,434 shares. Ativo Mgmt Limited Co holds 8,680 shares. Veritas Investment (Uk) Ltd reported 2,080 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Salzman And holds 4.91% or 12,699 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ent Fin Services has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Whittier Tru Company has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 9,406 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,121 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.84 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of The West has 2,413 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Allen Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 490,467 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14,568 shares to 10,218 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,391 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moody’s: Outfoxed By The Fed On This Great Business – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corporation Has Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,191 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt owns 678 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aristotle Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,200 shares. Alley Lc has invested 1.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.15% or 125,287 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc invested in 14,617 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc reported 1.54% stake. Hyman Charles D invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blume Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 500 shares. Security National Tru Comm accumulated 2,686 shares. Fort L P, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,962 shares. Paragon Mgmt accumulated 1,530 shares. 36,156 were reported by Arcadia Invest Mi. Meyer Handelman holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 17,407 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).