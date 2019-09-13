As Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Share Price Rose, Agf Investments America Has Cut Holding; Hawk Ridge Management Upped Its Celestica (CLS) Stake by $4.86 Million as Stock Price Declined

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 3,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 32,995 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, down from 36,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $210.95. About 294,196 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Main Street Natural Gas, Inc. Gas Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2018 Subseries 2018c, 2018d & 2018e; 23/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OTLK NEG; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An A2 Rating To Cmt’s Mtn Drawdown; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON BRAZIL’S RATINGS TO STABLE FROM; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Merlin’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS (P)A1 TO SEVEN & l’S DOMESTIC SHELF REGISTRATION; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gardner Denver’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes Of Jpmbb 2013-C12; 30/05/2018 – CMB FINANCIAL LEASING L-T ISSUER TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 809,196 shares as the company's stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74M, up from 910,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 174,791 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500.

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Donald Smith Drills Into Miners, Oil in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celestica: Some Downside To Consider – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celestica Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 17,771 shares to 358,763 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 241,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,882 shares, and cut its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5,797 shares to 16,015 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (NYSE:HASI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,108 shares. Oakworth Capital has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corp has invested 4.63% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 79,707 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Aperio Group Limited Liability owns 108,778 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fdx owns 2,085 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 7,486 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 107,166 shares stake. Dnb Asset As reported 17,563 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 37,578 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 22,064 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72 million for 26.77 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.