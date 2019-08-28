As Monroe Cap (MRCC) Stock Price Declined, Muzinich & Company Has Decreased by $1.93 Million Its Position; As Varian Medical Systems (UPS) Stock Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Lowered by $22.29 Million Its Position

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (UPS) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 158,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,725 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $116.71. About 1.63 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (MRCC) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 160,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.18% . The institutional investor held 147,570 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 308,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Monroe Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 90,396 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.16 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods (NYSE:LMT) by 85,400 shares to 136,100 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:RY) by 173,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,947 shares. Rnc Cap Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 270,154 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Northeast Invest Management holds 54,913 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Korea Corp accumulated 277,460 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 60,125 shares. Benin holds 3.09% or 64,351 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 9,332 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 3,000 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc has 0.42% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 46,408 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 21,337 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Lc owns 4,836 shares. Tompkins Financial accumulated 0.61% or 25,429 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc has 11,043 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Tru owns 16,652 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “21 Air Authorized For U.S.-Mexico Loop – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Details Drone Plans In Federal Exemption Request – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Fiercebiotech.com with their article: “Merck boosts late-phase cancer pipeline with $1.1B Peloton buy – FierceBiotech” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe Capital: Potentially Oversold With A 12.4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.