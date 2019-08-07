As Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Stock Value Rose, Arlington Value Capital Boosted Its Stake by $985,732; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Has Increased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36 million, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.46. About 258,614 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 6,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 17,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 9.03 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Ways the Trade War Will Continue to Affect Micron Stock – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 of the Hottest AI Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia’s AI Opportunity Isn’t Being Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,310 shares to 39,350 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,587 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 9.26M shares. Tanaka Cap has 0.2% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 370 shares. Meridian Mngmt Communications stated it has 13,746 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.38% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 13,267 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Eqis Incorporated holds 5,453 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc reported 31,100 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 665,336 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Sfe Counsel has 13,482 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Gruss And reported 1,500 shares. Sei Investments Co reported 237,363 shares stake. St Johns Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Co holds 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 95 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department holds 0.02% or 1,126 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,600 activity.

More notable recent Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monro, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monro, Inc. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Monro, Inc. Signs a Definitive Agreement to Acquire California-Based Certified Tire & Service Centers, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 32,213 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc accumulated 1.39 million shares. New York-based Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 0.81% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Parkside Finance State Bank reported 29 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Co accumulated 7,300 shares. 8,131 are owned by Pinebridge L P. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 1,400 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.09% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) or 4,724 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Mackenzie Corporation has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 60,250 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.06% stake. Palisade Management Limited Liability Com Nj reported 158,642 shares stake.