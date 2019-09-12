As Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Cut Its Position; Cipher Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $7.60 Million

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 82.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 46,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 10,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 57,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $157.96. About 1.09 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 15,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.01M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 24,276 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Comerica State Bank accumulated 31,305 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 3,339 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 552,529 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 50,677 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Sei Invests has 0.04% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 146,987 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 16,182 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 12,412 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 7,393 were reported by Landscape Management Ltd Llc. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 78,814 shares. Pnc Services Gp Inc holds 1,709 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl accumulated 6,148 shares.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.05M for 27.23 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monro, Inc. (MNRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BV or MNRO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Monro, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings on July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monro, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 243,584 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 35,368 shares. Axa accumulated 653,322 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Oakbrook Limited Co owns 228,312 shares. 484,952 were accumulated by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Hwg Hldgs Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,004 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 52,620 shares. Smith Salley & Associates has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Baldwin Ltd Liability has 9,728 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Kanawha Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% stake. Jefferies Group Lc has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Brandywine Managers Lc invested in 0.44% or 7,210 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.09% or 20,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $94.06 million for 96.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Sell Stocks for September 3rd – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Autodesk Stock Popped Nearly 11% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Autodesk to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AAP, ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,067 shares to 49,180 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).