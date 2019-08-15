As Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Share Value Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lowered Its Position; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Holder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Decreased by $482,400 Its Stake

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 79,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 85,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 3.27M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 17,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 137,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87 million, down from 154,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 334,684 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of The West reported 66,560 shares stake. Liberty Cap Management Inc reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 2.35M were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 1,658 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 394,090 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Co owns 19,021 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 101,900 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 74,058 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 114,131 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mu Invests Company Limited has 85,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 941,129 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp, Maine-based fund reported 3.89M shares. Telemus Cap Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 20,215 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Com Incorporated holds 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 6,805 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.49% or 41,740 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 8.96% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.25M for 28.11 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 10,923 shares. The North Carolina-based Glob Endowment Mgmt LP has invested 0.09% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Kbc Gp Nv reported 7,954 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 19,025 shares. 2,523 are owned by Virtu Limited Liability Com. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 20,125 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 158,642 are held by Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Captrust Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 66 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 89,900 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.02% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 4,751 shares. Tanaka Cap Mngmt Inc holds 365 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. M&T Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).