As Monro (MNRO) Stock Rose, Holder Royal Bank Of Canada Has Trimmed Its Position; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Lowes Cos (Call) (LOW) Holding by $26.64 Million; Share Price Declined

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (LOW) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 244,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58 million, down from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 1.80 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 8,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 279,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.18M, down from 288,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 68,093 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 374,191 shares to 943,591 shares, valued at $103.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 8.96% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $24.26M for 26.18 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.35% EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 16,718 shares to 117,317 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

