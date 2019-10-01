As Monro (MNRO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Has Raised Holding; Keystone Financial Planning Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding as Shares Declined

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 5,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 35,279 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, down from 40,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 5.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 6,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 26,989 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 20,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 199,873 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 2,797 shares. Investec Asset Limited owns 3,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 59.41 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Company reported 90,463 shares. Capital Intl Ca reported 2,498 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa reported 42,776 shares stake. Rampart Communication Llc holds 29,607 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd reported 68,555 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, Montecito National Bank & Trust And Trust has 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guardian Life Com Of America invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.23% stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.25% or 11,082 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 10,548 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Oz Management Lp owns 205,986 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 34.67 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 6,424 shares to 100,687 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 9,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Brit Am Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 5,464 shares. 1.64M were accumulated by Arlington Value Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old National Retail Bank In owns 3,542 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 47,670 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 552,529 are owned by Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 1.36 million shares. Nuveen Asset Lc invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 78,814 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,863 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 31,305 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 32 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 13,075 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 51,820 shares to 59,505 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Wtr Res Inc by 36,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,090 shares, and cut its stake in United States Lime & Mineral (NASDAQ:USLM).