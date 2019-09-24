As Monro (MNRO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Forte Capital Has Cut Holding by $3.15 Million; Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose While Rockland Trust Co Raised Stake

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 2,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 99,772 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.75 million, up from 97,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $225.05. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 77.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 37,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 10,503 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896,000, down from 47,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 259,925 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monroe Bank And Tru Mi accumulated 1,266 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.94% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 39,393 shares. Motco holds 2,944 shares. Greatmark Inv Inc has invested 2.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davidson Advisors has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 7,776 shares. Argent Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Badgley Phelps Bell holds 1.05% or 86,198 shares. Old Point Tru & Svcs N A accumulated 2,127 shares. Fort Lp invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has 2,290 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt has 0.96% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 102,006 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,045 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 0.87% stake. 4,330 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Management.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Mgd Futures Strat (WDTI) by 22,677 shares to 10,847 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,420 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Management Presents at Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Maverick Risk – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 10,795 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Next Fincl Gp holds 22 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital has 0.02% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 3,235 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 7,954 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wasatch accumulated 3.21M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 13,075 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 11,363 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Copeland Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 24,647 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 7,018 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Price T Rowe Md invested 0.04% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Timessquare Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 552,529 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 874,764 shares.

More notable recent Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monro Muffler goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Monro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:MNRO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monro, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $313.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,631 shares to 24,784 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 54,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,797 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.