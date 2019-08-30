As Monro (MNRO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding; New Vernon Investment Management Has Lifted Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $195.36. About 102,450 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 61,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 55,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 3,512 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE

More news for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” and published on August 12, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs has 1.35% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 137,150 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0.05% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 24,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 7,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 48,560 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 987,630 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Driehaus Limited Co has 0.23% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company holds 2.00 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 29 are owned by Parkside Financial Bank. Granite Invest Prtn owns 20,704 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% stake. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 69,956 shares. Fenimore Asset stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.16% or 61,768 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Company has 2.06% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 459,520 shares.