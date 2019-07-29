As Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Shares Declined, Lapides Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $404,700; Dsm Capital Partners Stake in Facebook (FB) Decreased as Shares Rose

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 22.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 633,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366.36M, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook retracted Zuckerberg’s messages from recipients’ inboxes – TechCrunch; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell; 18/03/2018 – U.K. Alleges Facebook-Linked Data Firm CEO Made False Statements; 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 13/05/2018 – Cook hasn’t been shy about his criticism of Facebook and the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 21,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 23.76% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 6.23M shares traded or 1448.44% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8,782 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 9,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,400 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 67,000 shares. Riverhead Lc stated it has 6,439 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 27,470 shares. Voya Ltd Liability has 17,248 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Axa holds 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 173,300 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 56,501 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited reported 49,325 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 15,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 13,844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 162,757 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,098 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited owns 20,448 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 15,297 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.01% or 99,717 shares. Moreover, Horizon Services Lc has 1.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,112 shares. Foster Motley owns 1,738 shares. Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Senator Investment Ltd Partnership owns 955,000 shares for 3.59% of their portfolio. Capital Invest Advsr owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,647 shares. Taconic Advsrs Limited Partnership has 200,000 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Dana holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 231,288 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0.05% or 3,336 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,011 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has 82,303 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Maple Management Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 1,339 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.54B for 25.74 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,200 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,412 shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job (NASDAQ:JOBS).

