As Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Share Price Rose, Lapides Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Institute For Wealth Management Lifted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $14.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 21,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.78M market cap company. It closed at $19.74 lastly. It is down 1.38% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 302.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 164,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 218,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22 million, up from 54,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm holds 0.51% or 7,374 shares. Amer Inv Serv Inc owns 29,180 shares. Aviance Mgmt Lc reported 3,772 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17.87 million shares. 38,909 were accumulated by Edmp. Catalyst Limited Liability Company owns 869 shares. Summit Gp Limited has invested 0.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Westover Cap Limited Liability has 3.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birmingham Cap Mgmt Company Inc Al invested in 6,386 shares. Weik Capital Mngmt reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everett Harris & Ca owns 1.22 million shares for 6.03% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 5.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 143,993 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc holds 97,466 shares. Founders Financial Securities Lc holds 0.29% or 4,826 shares in its portfolio. Sage Group owns 203 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,787 shares to 31,454 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 25,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,685 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.65M shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 110,798 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 13,192 shares. First Manhattan has 10,000 shares. Northern holds 525,609 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 1.02 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Gru invested in 0.01% or 125,400 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.24M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp reported 15,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc owns 24,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 173,300 shares. 13,521 are owned by Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership. D E Shaw Company Inc owns 480,061 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 10,903 shares. Daruma Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 896,468 shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS) by 5,672 shares to 24,700 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,200 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.