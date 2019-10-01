As Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Share Price Rose, Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted by $5.42 Million Its Holding; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding Has Upped by Advent International Corp

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77M, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.06. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) by 167.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 338,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 540,053 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09 million, up from 201,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $818.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 180,189 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere Appoints Michele A. Evans to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. Stock May Be Your Best Bet for Natural Gas – Investorplace.com” published on February 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 35,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 5,116 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 207,039 shares. Oakmont stated it has 6.7% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Voya Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp holds 13,879 shares. Moreover, Nbw Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.23% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 118,413 shares. Westwood Group owns 53,892 shares. Linscomb And Williams, Texas-based fund reported 31,675 shares. National Pension Ser holds 0.06% or 275,800 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 205,559 shares. 2,700 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. Kensico Cap Mgmt owns 14.28% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 11.48 million shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 17,608 shares to 122,724 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) by 13,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,196 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold TYPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 35.36 million shares or 2.15% less from 36.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 10,440 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 298,438 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Bandera Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). D E Shaw And Co accumulated 0.01% or 390,046 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 87,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Llc owns 20,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 319,302 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 62,304 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 100 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). American Int Gp has 30,436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial owns 553 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc holds 0.95% or 54,283 shares in its portfolio.