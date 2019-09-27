As Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Share Price Rose, Holder Rgm Capital Lowered Holding by $11.24 Million; Medtronic (MDT) Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 5,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 291,194 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.36 million, down from 296,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $106.74. About 1.85 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 702,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.84M, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $818.26M market cap company. It closed at $19.81 lastly. It is down 1.38% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 20.85 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor holds 2.02 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc has 7,059 shares. Investment House Lc stated it has 114,386 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Doliver Advisors Lp has 0.18% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,605 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Blue Chip Prtn Inc has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability owns 0.23% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 28,475 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0.48% or 71,462 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.28% or 625,250 shares. 5,100 are owned by Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation. Carlson Limited Partnership stated it has 190,860 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Co reported 6,326 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 0.05% or 11,543 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $9.09 million for 22.51 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.